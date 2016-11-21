PANEL ATTORNEYS

Maryland Legal Aid announces the establishment of an Attorney Panel to work at the walk-in District Court Self-Help Centers in Upper Marlboro, Glen Burnie, and Salisbury, Maryland and the Maryland Courts Self-Help Center Annapolis to help each Self-Help Center maintain capacity by filling in for staff attorneys when they are on scheduled leave, and when possible, also fill in for staff in the event of unanticipated staff absences. The position is paid on an hourly basis; rate of pay is determined by years of legal experience. The minimum hourly rate is $27.71 for an entry level staff attorney.

Equal Opportunity Employer