PHOTOS: Starnight Gala raises $1 million for Cancer LifeNet

Nearly 900 guests, including community partners, benefactors and physicians, raised $1 million for Cancer LifeNet at The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation’s Starnight Gala Oct. 1 at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel.

The 2016 Starnight Gala was the most successful in its 10-year history.

Chaired by leadership volunteer Orsia Young and vice chairs Jayne Klein and Janie Kilby, this biennial black-tie event celebrated the 10-year anniversary of Cancer LifeNet at the Patricia D. and M. Scot Kaufman Cancer Center at the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air.

Founded in 2006, Cancer LifeNet is a nurse navigation and supportive care program offering free-of-charge services to any resident of Harford, Cecil or Northern Baltimore counties with a cancer diagnosis. It provides care for mind, body and spirit of individuals and their loved ones in the fight against cancer. Since its inception, more than 10,000 cancer patients and their family members have benefitted from support services provided by Cancer LifeNet.

“The generosity of our community never ceases to amaze me. This is neighbors helping neighbors. When you hear those three words. ‘you have cancer,’ thanks to philanthropy, there is a world-class program in Harford County to help you through your journey,” said Albert J.A. Young, board chairman of The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation.

Every gift raised through Starnight and The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation’s ongoing fundraising efforts supporting Cancer LifeNet makes a significant difference in the lives of cancer patients and their loved ones.

