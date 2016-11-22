PHOTOS: Starnight Gala raises $1 million for Cancer LifeNet

Nearly 900 guests, including community partners, benefactors and physicians, raised $1 million for Cancer LifeNet at The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation’s Starnight Gala Oct. 1 at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel.
The 2016 Starnight Gala was the most successful in its 10-year history.
Chaired by leadership volunteer Orsia Young and vice chairs Jayne Klein and Janie Kilby, this biennial black-tie event celebrated the 10-year anniversary of Cancer LifeNet at the Patricia D. and M. Scot Kaufman Cancer Center at the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air.
Founded in 2006, Cancer LifeNet is a nurse navigation and supportive care program offering free-of-charge services to any resident of Harford, Cecil or Northern Baltimore counties with a cancer diagnosis. It provides care for mind, body and spirit of individuals and their loved ones in the fight against cancer. Since its inception, more than 10,000 cancer patients and their family members have benefitted from support services provided by Cancer LifeNet.
“The generosity of our community never ceases to amaze me. This is neighbors helping neighbors. When you hear those three words. ‘you have cancer,’ thanks to philanthropy, there is a world-class program in Harford County to help you through your journey,” said Albert J.A. Young, board chairman of The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation.
Every gift raised through Starnight and The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation’s ongoing fundraising efforts supporting Cancer LifeNet makes a significant difference in the lives of cancer patients and their loved ones.
Dr. Angela M. Poppe Ries, right, president of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health’s medical staff; and Dr. Anthony Ries, human research and engineering directorate in neuroscience with the Army Research Laboratory, enjoy the Starnight Gala benefiting Cancer LifeNet at the Patricia D. and M. Scot Kaufman Cancer Center at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center. (Submitted photo by Edwin Remsberg)
Ellen Chrencik, left, and Robert Chrencik, president and CEO of the University of Maryland Medical System, joined the nearly 900 guests at Starnight, The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation’s biennial gala. (Submitted photo by Edwin Remsberg)
From left, Dr. Richard P. Streett Jr., past board chairman of The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation; Ken Ferrara, vice president and executive director of The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation; Jay Young, Esq., board chairman of The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation; and Lyle Sheldon, FACHE, president/CEO of the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, get into the spirit of the Starnight Gala. (Submitted photo by Edwin Remsberg)
From left, Sandy Guzewich, president of the Chesapeake Cancer Alliance, joins former CCA presidents and leadership volunteers Katherine “Kitty” Endslow Pickett and Kathy Welch at the Starnight Gala at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel. (Submitted photo by Edwin Remsberg)
From left, Vidya Kausik; Dr. Sankar Kausik, a physician with Chesapeake Urology Associates P.A.; Dr. Vivek Dhruva, a physician with Upper Chesapeake Cardiology; and Dr. Hetal D. Dhruva, a physician with Bright Oaks Pediatric Center, attend The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation’s Starnight Gala. (Submitted photo by Edwin Remsberg)
