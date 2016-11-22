Quantcast
Don't Miss

Congressional delegation seeks update on DOJ consent decree

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 22, 2016

Baltimore's congressional delegation has sent a letter to the U.S. Attorney General inquiring into the status of the Department of Justice consent decree negotiations with the city, citing growing concern from the community about the delayed agreement. A consent decree was initially expected by Nov. 1 but the parties announced in late October that negotiations were ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]