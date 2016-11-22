FEATURED MOVER | Amy Richardson, RSM US

RSM US LLP, a provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market, announced that assurance supervisor Amy Richardson, CPA has been honored with Maryland’s 2016 Women to Watch Emerging Leader award by the Maryland Association of CPAs. Richardson was presented with her award at a Women to Watch breakfast awards ceremony Sept. 30. Richardson performs assurance audits for a variety of clients, some of those include real estate, retirement living, construction, manufacturing and distribution and employee benefit plans. When she’s not in the office, Richardson enjoys spending her free time as a volunteer with the Walkersville Volunteer Fire Department and Walkersville Rescue Company. She is also a member of Glade United Church of Christ.

ABOUT AMY RICHARDSON

Resides in:

Carroll County

Education:

Bachelor of Science in accounting from Salisbury University

What does receiving the MACPA Emerging Leader award mean to you?:

“Put yourself out there and get involved”- is my motto. I’ve been a member of the RSM US LLP team for 5-plus years. On every engagement I aim to deliver the RSM brand, “the power of being understood,” to clients. I’m deeply involved with recruiting, training, mentoring, leadership development and community service. By being nominated and selected as the recipient for this award, as a female in public accounting, I can proudly say I’ve followed my personal motto, once again. I believe that the MACPA and the AICPA strongly support females in the public accounting profession. I feel that it is very important for the profession to support women’s leadership and continue to grow as a more diverse profession. I hope that by representing RSM US LLP and being selected as the winner of this award, that I inspire other women in our firm and profession to ““Put themselves out there and get involved”.

If you had not chosen accounting as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

If I did not choose accounting as a profession, I would love to be an interior designer or florist. I love to use my creative sense to design floral arrangements for my home, and friends & family.

Favorite vacation:

One of my favorite vacations has been Niagara Falls Canada. My husband and I went there for our honeymoon and back since to celebrate our anniversary. This is such an amazing part of nature that we love to enjoy together.

When I want to relax, I …:

My favorite way to relax is to cuddle up with our three fur babies (basset hounds) and watch a Lifetime movie. I also enjoy spending time with my husband visiting antique malls, yard sales and flea markets. Together we have created a collection of over 30 ceramic Christmas trees.

Favorite television show:

“Castle.” My husband and I have enjoyed watching several seasons of this crime-solving show.

Favorite quotation:

“Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn’t do than by the ones you did do. So throw off the bowlines. Sail away from the safe harbor, catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover.” — Mark Twain

