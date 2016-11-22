Quantcast
Don't Miss

Hogan: DC Metro’s Evans ‘must have been drinking heavy that day’

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter November 22, 2016

Hogan, during an interview on WMAL in Washington DC, criticized Metro Board Chairman Jack Evans for saying Hogan was intentionally failing to financially support the system and accused the Republican first-term governor of having political motivations.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]