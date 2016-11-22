Quantcast
Ribbon-cutting ceremony set for BWI terminal improvements

By: Associated Press November 22, 2016

  LINTHICUM — A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for terminal improvements at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Gov. Larry Hogan is attending the event Tuesday morning. The changes are designed to support additional international air service at the airport and make things more convenient for passengers. The D/E Connector initiative is aimed at addressing added international passenger traffic, which ...

