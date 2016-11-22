Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. gymnastics coach pleads guilty to distributing child porn

By: Associated Press November 22, 2016

  A youth gymnastics coach has pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography. Fifty-seven-year-old Paul Daniel Bollinger of Windsor Mill entered the plea Monday in federal court in Baltimore. According to his plea agreement, Bollinger distributed computer files containing videos of child pornography using a file-sharing program. In May, investigators raided Bollinger's home and found digital media which ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]