Pre-dawn fire destroys almost-finished Md. hospice residence

By: Associated Press November 22, 2016

HAGERSTOWN — The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a blaze that heavily damaged a nearly completed hospice residence in Hagerstown. A statement from the agency estimates damage to the structure at $3.5 million from the fire early Monday. The agency says nearly 80 firefighters worked for almost three hours to bring the wind-driven flames ...

