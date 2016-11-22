Obligation to protect client data found in law, ethics rules

A basic understanding of technology is more than just good business for law firms: it’s increasingly becoming an ethical obligation.

As of September, 25 states have adopted some kind of duty of technology competence and the American Bar Association amended a portion of its model rules in 2012 to require attorneys to keep abreast of the benefits and risks associated with relevant technology.

In states where there is no express rule, portions of existing ethics rules can be read to place certain responsibilities on law firms from the hardware they employ to their email server, according to C. Bernard Eydt, attorney and CEO of Pryvos, a cyber security consulting firm with offices in Maryland and New York.

Most ethics opinions from around the country say the responsibility to protect client data derives from rules that have been around for decades, including those pertaining to competence, communication and confidentiality, Eydt said.

“It’s gotten more attention,” he said. “It’s probably more likely that as attorneys get hacked, they recognize these issues.”

In addition to ethics rules, many states have statutory obligations for any business handling personal information, including law firms, according to Howard R. Feldman, co-chair of the cyber security and information privacy group at Whiteford Taylor Preston LLP in Baltimore.

“Law firms are no different than any business,” he said.

Maryland’s law is flexible and requires a business to have reasonable security procedures in place to prevent unauthorized access or disclosure of personal information, but other states, like Massachusetts, have more specific guidance, according to Feldman.

In general, the laws allow for businesses to take steps that are proportional to their size and budget.

“A ma and pa store can’t afford to have every bell and whistle security procedure in place,” he said, but added “you can’t do nothing, either.”

It’s becoming more common for larger companies to have chief privacy officer who oversees protection of client data, according to Feldman, but small businesses should not consider themselves excused from the requirements if they can’t afford a full-time staff member dedicated to cyber security.

“A lot of businesses, this isn’t even on their radar screen either because they think they’re a small target or not a target,” he said. “Small companies can be a target, so you can’t assume.”

Basic steps

According to Towson attorney and self-described “tech guy” Adam M. Spence, the rule is “reasonable care” when dealing with client data.

Basic steps can be taken by attorneys from small or large firms to avoid becoming an easy target for a hack, according to Spence, who recommends having unique passwords for every program and device with a login as well as not using public wireless networks to access confidential documents.

The vast majority of hacks are initiated through email scams, Spence said, so having a firm policy in place against clicking links and opening attachments from unfamiliar sources can also go a long way to prevent an attack.

“Unless it’s from a trusted source that you’re expecting, don’t open it,” said Spence of Spence|Brierley PC. “If there is doubt, then you don’t do it… You can shut down your system.”

Eydt said the biggest change in recent years for attorneys is the growing need to encrypt email as the reasonable expectation of privacy in such communications

“Today there’s not a requirement, but as more and more people have access to unencrypted email and unencrypted data, some people could say you’ve breached your professional responsibility,” he said.

Spence said there are websites that offer a secure interface for email as well as software, though both sides need to have the software installed. For additional security, documents can be protected with one or multiple passwords.

Feldman said it’s also important to frequently train employees and revisit policies.

“Because schemes and technology are advancing at an ever-changing pace, you should revisit your policies annually,” he said.

A firm unsure of what reasonable steps to take can ask a knowledgeable company to come look at their systems and make practical suggestions on good security measures.