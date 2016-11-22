On being thankful, 2016 edition

Last year, on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, I authored a blog post giving thanks for a number of people and things relating to the practice of law.

Another year has passed and I’m somehow still a part of the Generation J.D. family. So, without further ado, here is my legal list of what I’m thankful for this year, again in no particular order of gratitude:

My mentors. I know I can pick up the phone to call these folks about legal issues in cases, business development, client management issues and anything and everything that comes up in the practice of law. I have been very fortunate after nine years of practice to amass quite a collection of mentors.

A legislature that may finally be ready to pull the trigger and do their part to abolish contested judicial elections. This is repeated verbatim from last year’s list. Maybe nagging will do the trick if three more bloody and nasty elections won’t.

My referral sources, whether they are professionals from other fields or my brothers and sisters of the bar. I know that any person who refers a client to me not just has the trust and confidence in me to provide good service to that client, but also the faith that they won’t look bad for referring me to the client.

My clients. You keep the lights on.

The Washington Wizards – you are so jaw-droppingly terrible that amazing seats for clients and referral sources have plummeted in price and become a far more affordable marketing expense.

The Fujitsu ScanSnap S1500. You take up very little space on my desk, are incredibly versatile, simple enough to use that even I can’t screw you up, and although I may never achieve that mystical goal of a paperless office, you help me keep complete and up-to-date electronic files for all of my cases.

My colleagues in the Bar Association of Montgomery County and the Montgomery County Inns of Court. When I spend many hours at meetings, social events and other gatherings of these organizations, it’s terrific to know that I’ll be spending time with folks who have become good friends.

Shameless self-promoting part of the post: The Daily Record for naming me an award winner back in May at the Leadership in Law. It meant a lot to me. And the trophy is one hell of a paperweight. (Editor’s note: We’re now accepting nominations for next year’s awards.)

Last and certainly not least, my readers. Thanks to all of you and particular thanks to those of you kind enough to send me personal emails and comments with feedback on my posts. It’s nice to know I’m not howling into the wind.

Happy Thanksgiving to all of my readers! Wishing you and yours a terrific holiday.