Report on Pa. email scandal: Justice not undermined, no names

By: Associated Press Marc Levy and Mark Scolforo November 22, 2016

  HARRISBURG, Pa.— There's no evidence that government employees who swapped sexually explicit and offensive material for years through office email undermined the administration of justice, Pennsylvania's attorney general said Tuesday in releasing a new review. Attorney General Bruce Beemer said that a new report, written by a team led by former Maryland attorney general Douglas F. ...

