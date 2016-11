Jellyfish , a global digital marketing agency, has named Shawn Smith its U.S. director of social media. In this role, Smith will oversee the Jellyfish social media team, build upon the agency’s existing capabilities and craft successful, data-driven campaigns for clients. His hiring marks the 51st hire for Jellyfish in 2016.

