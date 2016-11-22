William S. Harrison | The National Aquarium

William S. Harrison has joined the National Aquarium as its new senior vice president and chief financial officer. Harrison comes to the organization from the consulting sector, where he has provided strategic advisory services to a variety of companies since 2012.

As CFO, Harrison is responsible for all financial aspects of the Aquarium’s business operations. Reporting directly to the CEO and working closely with members of the Aquarium’s senior leadership team and board of directors, he oversees and directs accounting and finance functions, including the organization’s budgeting and long-range financial planning, contract negotiation and management, treasury and relations with financial partners.

Prior to working as a consultant, Harrison served as chief administrative officer at Brown Advisory where he was responsible for leading compliance, information technology and other corporate and administrative functions, and in a range of C-suite positions over the years including CEO/CFO of Anjin Group, Inc. and executive vice president and CFO of MMA Capital Management, LLC. He also previously worked as a lawyer at Cravath, Swaine & Moore and an investment banker at Alex. Brown & Sons Incorporated.

Harrison has been actively involved with a number of education-related boards and currently serves on the Board of Calvert Education Services LLC.

Harrison holds a juris doctorate from Columbia University School of Law and bachelor’s degrees in economics and classics from Williams College.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.