This vacant Baltimore property could become multifamily housing

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer November 23, 2016

    Address: 1509-1513 E. Baltimore St. Property type: Commercial Built: 1920 Size: 23,120 square feet Listing Price: $300,000 Contact: Paul Cooper, vice president Alex Cooper Auctioneers, 443-470-1437; paul@alexcooper.com Despite this building’s history as a commercial space, its future most likely involves conversion into a multifamily property. The building at 1509-1513 E. Baltimore St. was constructed in 1920, according to property records. It has ...
