Quantcast
Don't Miss

Administrative judge named on Eastern Shore

By: Daily Record Staff November 23, 2016

Dorchester County Circuit Judge Brett W. Wilson will become administrative judge for the First Judicial Circuit as of Jan. 1, Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera announced this week. The circuit includes Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester counties. Wilson will replace Somerset County Circuit Judge Daniel M. Long, who is retiring Dec. 31. Wilson was ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]