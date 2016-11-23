Quantcast
Baltimore lawyer suspended indefinitely for ignoring client

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 23, 2016

A Baltimore attorney has been suspended indefinitely by the Maryland's top court for failing to pursue action in a case after being retained, not responding to her client's requests for information and failing to respond to Bar Counsel. A unanimous Court of Appeals found solo practitioner Susan Myra Geller Kirwan violated the Maryland Rules of Professional ...

