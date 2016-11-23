Quantcast
Don't Miss

With a smart phone, you can animate this Md. company’s tattoos

By: Anamika Roy Business Writer November 23, 2016

With the immense popularity of Snapchat and Pokemon Go, tech companies see virtual and augmented reality as the new frontier in the industry. A Baltimore company is taking that experience a step further and using an unusual tool: temporary tattoos. HoloTats, are temporary tattoos that turn into augmented reality experiences with an accompanying smartphone app. For ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]