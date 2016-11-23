Quantcast
Don't Miss

REAL ESTATE INSIDER

Copeland hired by Baltimore office of KLNB Retail

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer November 23, 2016

  Matt Copeland has joined the Baltimore office of KLNB Retail, where he will focus on tenant and landlord representation in the Baltimore metro area. Copeland previously worked as a senior associate at CBRE in that firm’s retail division, where he handled leasing for more than four million square feet of space. He has more than 15 ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]