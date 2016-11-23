Jennifer Riggs Driban | The National Aquarium

The National Aquarium has named Jennifer Riggs Driban as its new vice president of government affairs. Driban joins the aquarium after eight years as district director for Congressman C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger.

In this new role, Driban will plan and coordinate government affairs strategy for the National Aquarium, advocating for the organization with elected and appointed leaders at the city, county, state and federal level.

As Congressman Ruppersberger’s district director, Driban acted as a representative and adviser, managed his district office staff and activities, and oversaw the development and implementation of district-wide outreach strategy. Driban previously served as a legislative aide to Senator Edward Kasemeyer of the Maryland General Assembly.

She is on the Emerge Maryland Board of Directors and is also a member of the South Baltimore Neighborhood Association and the Downtown Baltimore Family Alliance.

Driban earned a Bachelor of Science in political science and metropolitan studies from Towson University and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Baltimore and Towson University. She resides with her family in Baltimore.

