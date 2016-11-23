Kimberly H. Neal | TranZed Apprenticeship Ventures

Kimberly H. Neal, J.D., has been named president of TranZed Apprenticeship Ventures, a subsidiary of TranZed Alliance and affiliate of The Children’s Guild. TranZed Apprenticeship Ventures seeks to bring nontraditional, competency-based apprenticeships to the United States. TranZed Apprenticeship Venture’s first partnership is TranZed Apprenticeship Services, a joint venture with 3aaa of the United Kingdom.

TranZed Apprenticeship Services, which launched this fall in Maryland, will provide high school graduates with both training and on-the-job experience and looks to establish apprenticeship training centers throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. TranZed Apprenticeships Services’ initial offerings will be in the information technology sector, including IT professional and digital and social media professional.

