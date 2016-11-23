Quantcast
Don't Miss

Law Digest – Maryland Court of Appeals and Court of Special Appeals – Nov. 25, 2016

By: Daily Record Staff November 23, 2016

Court of Appeals Criminal Procedure, Post-conviction DNA testing: A person who entered an Alford plea, considered a plea of guilty, could not avail himself of post-conviction DNA testing pursuant to §8-201 of the Criminal Procedure Article for the same offense. Jamison v. State of Maryland, No. 6, Sept. Term, 2016. Professional Responsibility, Indefinite suspension: The Court of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]