Law Digest – Maryland Court of Appeals and Court of Special Appeals – Nov. 25, 2016

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Court of Appeals Criminal Procedure, Post-conviction DNA testing: A person who entered an Alford plea, considered a plea of guilty, could not avail himself of post-conviction DNA testing pursuant to §8-201 of the Criminal Procedure Article for the same offense. Jamison v. State of Maryland, No. 6, Sept. Term, 2016. Professional Responsibility, Indefinite suspension: The Court of ...