Quantcast
Don't Miss

REAL ESTATE INSIDER

Farm Alliance of Baltimore launches Lexington Market pop-up stall

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer November 23, 2016

  The Farm Alliance of Baltimore has launched a pop-up stall at the historic Lexington Market that will run through Jan. 25. The alliance, a collective of 12 Baltimore-based farms, will sell produce such as mustard greens and radishes and will provide made-to-order salads. “We are very excited for the potential to bring locally grown produce to people ...
To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]