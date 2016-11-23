Quantcast
Maria Cannon | Crosby Marketing Communications

By: Daily Record Staff November 23, 2016

cannonm-maria-crosby-marketing-communictionsMaria Cannon has been named a digital marketing manager with Crosby Marketing Communications.

Cannon will oversee web content development and digital program implementation for Crosby’s federal government clients. With more than five years of experience, she joins Crosby from the Bowen Group, where she managed websites and applications for a major Department of Defense program.

