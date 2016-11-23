Quantcast
Maryland deputy charged with possessing child pornography

By: Associated Press November 23, 2016

GREENBELT — A Charles County Sheriff's deputy has been charged with possession of child pornography. The U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release Tuesday that 37-year-old Alexander Sullivan of King George, Virginia, was charged in a criminal complaint filed Monday. He was released on home detention after an appearance in federal court in Greenbelt on ...

