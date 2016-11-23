NoHo Hospitality to run Sagamore Pendry Baltimore food and beverage

Share this: Email

James Beard Award-winning Chef Andrew Carmellini’s NoHo Hospitality Group will be the exclusive food and beverage partner at the Sagamore Pendry Baltimore hotel in Fells Point. NoHo will collaborate on food and entertainment venues in the hotel, such as the Rec Pier Chophouse, The Cannon Room whiskey bar and the outdoor pool bar and grill. “We're excited ...