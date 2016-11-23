Quantcast
Don't Miss

REAL ESTATE INSIDER

NoHo Hospitality to run Sagamore Pendry Baltimore food and beverage

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer November 23, 2016

  James Beard Award-winning Chef Andrew Carmellini’s NoHo Hospitality Group will be the exclusive food and beverage partner at the Sagamore Pendry Baltimore hotel in Fells Point. NoHo will collaborate on food and entertainment venues in the hotel, such as the Rec Pier Chophouse, The Cannon Room whiskey bar and the outdoor pool bar and grill. “We're excited ...
To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]