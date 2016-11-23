PSG makes $390K loan for downtown Baltimore renovation

Share this: Email

Baltimore-based PSG Lending has made a loan to the developer of a mixed-use conversion of two long empty and neglected buildings at West Lexington Street and Maryland Avenue. Developer Chukuemeka Okoro is converting the properties, at 101 W. Lexington St., into ground floor retail and apartments. PSG extended $390,000 in credit to cover the project’s hard ...