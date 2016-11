Staff Attorney

Provide direct legal representation to victims in criminal cases in trial courts and serve as a guardian ad litem; Computer skills to track information as req’d; Qualifications: Bar req’d and MD bar and criminal experience preferred. Valid driver’s license; able and willing to travel as needed. One candidate selected for each of the following regions: Allegany, Garret and Washington Counties; Calvert, Charles and St. Mary Counties; Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, Wicomico and Worchester Counties; Carroll, Frederick and Howard Counties. More information: www.mdcrimevictims.org Apply: Send a cover letter, preferred region, resume, and salary requirements to ygule@mdcrimevictims.org