Tracy Immel | HFAM

The Health Facilities Association of Maryland has promoted Tracy Immel to the director of policy and government relations. In this position, Immel will lead long-term care regulatory and reimbursement analysis at both state and federal levels, track legislation, and lobby on behalf of long-term care facilities in Maryland. Immel has 10 years of experience in the health care industry, including health care administration, research and policy analysis. She began working with HFAM as the director of reimbursement and policy in 2012. Prior to her roles at HFAM, Immel earned her master’s in health and medical policy at George Mason University.

