U.S. Silica exercises option to buy 1.35M shares

Frederick-based U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., a producer of commercial silica used in the oil and gas industry and a range of industrial applications, announced Friday the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase 1.35 million additional shares of its common stock. The option was granted by U.S. Silica to the underwriters in connection with the previously consummated public offering ...