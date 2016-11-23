Quantcast
Don't Miss

U.S. Silica exercises option to buy 1.35M shares

By: Daily Record Staff November 23, 2016

Frederick-based U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., a producer of commercial silica used in the oil and gas industry and a range of industrial applications, announced Friday the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase 1.35 million  additional shares of its common stock. The option was granted by U.S. Silica to the underwriters in connection with the previously consummated public offering ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]