Court of Appeals suspends bankruptcy lawyer in reciprocal discipline case

Greenbelt attorney had made false statement on application for D.C. Bar

By: Lauren Kirkwood Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 25, 2016

Maryland’s top court has indefinitely suspended a Greenbelt bankruptcy attorney who falsely stated on her application to the District of Columbia Bar that she had never been the subject of any charges or complaints regarding her conduct as a lawyer. The Court of Appeals weighed the severity of Sandy F. Thomas-Bellamy’s deceit with her admission of ...

