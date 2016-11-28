Quantcast
Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach getting $11M sand infusion

By: Associated Press November 28, 2016

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Rehoboth Beach and neighboring Dewey Beach are getting an $11 million infusion of sand. The News Journal reports the sand infusion is part of a long-term, federal beach restoration contract with the state. Army Corps of Engineers spokesman Stephen Rochette says dredge crews are completing a beach restoration project at Long Beach ...

