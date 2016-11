Dr. Heather Lee, a board-certified radiation oncologist on staff at Doctors Regional Cancer Center, was named among the 2016 Castle Connolly Top Doctors. Lee earned her medical degree from New York University and did her residency at Thomas Jefferson University in radiation oncology.

