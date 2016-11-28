Jill Feinberg | MWPH

Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital announced the promotion of Jill Feinberg as vice president for development and external affairs. Feinberg comes to the organization with 20 years of communications, advancement and external affairs experience in both the public and private sectors. She will be responsible for advancing the hospital’s mission through board engagement, philanthropy, marketing communications, events, government relations, community outreach and provider relations. Previously she served as the hospital’s director of marketing and communications, responsible for brand management and public affairs.

