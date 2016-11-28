Quantcast
Kamenetz: Baltimore County police will not participate in deportation of students

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter November 28, 2016

Baltimore County Police will not participate in any identify immigrants who are college students living in the country illegally, according to Democratic County Executive Kevin Kamenetz.

