4 months after flooding, Ellicott City officially reopens

ELLICOTT CITY — Four months after it was devastated by flooding, downtown Ellicott City has officially reopened. Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman cut a ribbon Saturday morning in the historic, low-lying town. Kittleman tells WBAL-AM that about 70 of the 90 busiensses on Ellicott City's Main Street are open again. The reopening took place on Small Business ...