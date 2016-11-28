Quantcast
Medical marijuana panel to take up dispensaries

By: Associated Press November 28, 2016

  ELLICOTT CITY — Maryland's medical marijuana panel is scheduled to choose finalists on the pathway for licenses to open marijuana dispensaries. The commission is meeting Monday in Ellicott City. There can be up to 109 dispensaries in Maryland. The law allows for up to two in each of the 47 state Senate districts. It also allows for ...

