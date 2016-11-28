Quantcast
Michelle Coates | Howard Bank

By: Daily Record Staff November 28, 2016

coates-michelle-howard-bankHoward Bank, a locally owned community bank serving businesses, professionals and individuals in the greater Baltimore area, has hired Michelle Coates as a treasury management sales officer. Coates will work out of Howard Bank’s headquarters in Ellicott City.  She will be responsible for working directly with Howard Bank’s commercial relationship manager’s to grow treasury management services by identifying new business prospects and clients requiring treasury management services. Coates will also help to implement strategic calling programs, proposals and oversee final sales in order to retain and grow the bank’s client base.

