Under Armour changing ticker symbols

By: Anamika Roy Business Writer November 28, 2016

Under Armour is changing the ticker symbols of its Class A Common Stock and Class C Common Stock, both of which are listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The ticker symbol for the Company’s Class A Common Stock will change from “UA” to “UAA”. The ticker symbol for the Company’s Class C Common Stock will change from “UA.C” to “UA”. The changes will become effective at the start of trading on Dec. 7.

The Baltimore sport brand’s board of directors approved the stock split last year to let the company grow, while allowing Under Armour founder and CEO Kevin Plank to maintain control.

