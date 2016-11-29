Quantcast
AEG Live protests handling of Pier Six contract

By: Associated Press November 29, 2016

  An entertainment company that was passed over for a contract to operate Baltimore's Pier Six Pavilion is filing a formal protest. AEG Live Mid-Atlantic filed the protest Monday with the city Board of Estimates. The Baltimore Development Corp. announced in September that it had entered into exclusive negotiations with Live Nation and SMG to take over management ...

