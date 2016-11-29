Bill Atkinson | 212 Communications

Bill Atkinson, a partner at 212 Communications, a Baltimore-based public relations, crisis and strategic communications firm, has been named to the board of directors with Junior Achievement of Central Maryland Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating young people to succeed in a rapidly changing economy. Prior to joining 212 in June 2015, Atkinson was senior vice president at global public relations agency Weber Shandwick where he specialized in strategic and crisis communications as well as reputation management.

