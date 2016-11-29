FEATURED MOVER | Eric DeVito, Stone Mattheis

Eric DeVito, a principal with the law firm Stone Mattheis Xenopoulos & Brew, was named chair of the board of directors with Monarch Academy Anne Arundel County, which includes Monarch Academy Merritt Campus, a public charter school in Glen Burnie, and Monarch Global Academy, a public contract school in Laurel. DeVito represents the firm’s real estate and industrial clients in contract negotiations, state and federal regulatory proceedings, utility programs, legislative initiatives and transactional issues, particularly in matters related to land use, zoning, electric power supply, natural gas, electric power transmission and site development.

ABOUT ERIC DeVITO

Resides in:

Anne Arundel County

Education:

Law degree from the University of Maryland School of Law; Bachelor of Science in business administration (accounting) from The Ohio State University

How did you get involved with Monarch Academy?

I first worked with Monarch Academy in the development of Monarch Global Academy in Laurel. I represented a developer group that was working with Anne Arundel County in a public-private partnership to provide additional school capacity in the western part of the county. During the course of that transaction, I learned about and gained a great deal of respect for the unique curriculum and dedicated leadership of The Children’s Guild and Monarch Academy. After we finished the transaction, I joined the board.

If you had not chosen law as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

A civil engineer. I think it would be rewarding to help design and create integral parts of our economy and society.

Favorite vacation:

Out west road trip (Yellowstone, Yosemite, California coast) with my wife and kids.

When I want to relax, I … :

Go for a run around the Naval Academy

Favorite Movies:

“Groundhog Day,” “Gladiator,” “The Godfather”

Favorite quotation:

“The measure of a man is the depth of his convictions, the breadth of his interests and the height of his ideals.” – Unknown author (inscription at Maryland Hall)

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.