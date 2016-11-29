Quantcast
Manning immediately stepping down as Stevenson president

By: Anamika Roy Business Writer November 29, 2016

Stevenson University President Kevin J. Manning is retiring from his position effective immediately, according to a memo sent out to the university that was obtained by The Daily Record. Manning had previously announced his retirement effective June 30, but has decided to retire earlier to attend to health issues the memo described as "important but manageable." Over ...

