Park service names new Monocacy Battlefield superintendent

By: Associated Press November 29, 2016

  FREDERICK — The National Park Service is naming a new superintendent at the Monocacy National Battlefield near Frederick. The agency announced the appointment Monday of Chris Stubbs, currently chief of resources management at the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park. Stubbs succeeds Rick Slade, who was promoted in April to superintendent of Catoctin Mountain Park near ...

