Naval Academy students decorating tree to inspire giving

ANNAPOLIS — Midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy are decorating a tree to inspire giving. The U.S. Naval Academy says in a statement that it will hold a ceremony Tuesday in honor of its 26th annual "Giving Tree." Midshipmen at the school in Annapolis decorate the tree with paper and angel ornaments provided by the Salvation Army. ...