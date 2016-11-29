Quantcast
McCormick acquiring Italian flavor company for $127M

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Business Writer November 29, 2016

McCormick & Co. announced Tuesday it has agreed to acquire Enrico Giotti SpA, a flavor manufacturer based in Florence, Italy. Giotti is best known for its beverage, sweet, savory and dairy flavors. Its annual sales are around $56 million. McCormick plans to buy the company for $127 million in cash, subject to some closing adjustments. Adding Giotti will ...

