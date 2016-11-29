Quantcast
McDonald’s restaurants to help Ronald McDonald House Charities of Baltimore

By: Daily Record Staff November 29, 2016

The McDonald’s Family Restaurants of Greater Baltimore will donate 25 percent of its Dec. 8 sales to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Baltimore, company officials announced Tuesday. The donated funds will be used towards the building of the NEW Ronald McDonald House at 635 W. Lexington Street in downtown Baltimore. There are 135 McDonald’s restaurants in the Greater Baltimore ...

