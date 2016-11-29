Quantcast
Supreme Court seems to favor Texas death row inmate

By: Associated Press Mark Sherman November 29, 2016

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court seemed likely Tuesday to side with a longtime death row inmate in Texas who claims he is intellectually disabled and thus ineligible to be executed. A majority of justices during arguments at the high court expressed misgivings with the way the top Texas criminal appeals court evaluates borderline cases of intellectual ...

