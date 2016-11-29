Quantcast
Don't Miss

Tint World expands in Md. with Owings Mills location

By: Daily Record Staff November 29, 2016

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers, an auto accessory and window tinting franchise, has opened a new location in Owings Mills, company officials announced Tuesday. Owned and operated by Stephen Leacock, the new store at at 11406 Reisterstown Road is the second Tint World to open in Maryland and will provide residents with a variety of ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]