Quantcast
Don't Miss

Trump floats jail, loss of citizenship for US flag burners

Supreme Court has upheld gesture as constitutional; key Republican says no amendment proposal forthcoming

By: Bloomberg Mike Dorning November 29, 2016

  President-elect Donald Trump said Tuesday he wants to impose punishment on people who burn American flags, possibly including imprisonment or loss of U.S citizenship. Trump floated the sanctions, which would run counter to a 1989 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, in an early-morning tweet. “Nobody should be allowed to burn the American flag – if they do, there ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo
[index]
[index]
[i]
[i]
[id, count]
[id, count]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[f.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[id, validationType, arg1, arg2]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[field.tagName.toLowerCase()]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]
[i]