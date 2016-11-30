Quantcast
Woman who lost 6 relatives in Md. mansion fire becomes advocate

By: Associated Press November 30, 2016

  WASHINGTON — A woman who lost six family members in an Annapolis house fire has become a fire safety advocate. WTOP-FM reports that Sher Grogg lost her brother, Don Pyle, in a January 2015 house fire. Pyle's wife, Sandy, and four grandchildren ranging in ages from 6 to 8 were also killed. The cause of the ...

